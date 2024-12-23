More than 1,000 smoke alarms distributed through Keep Michigan Safe initiative

WEST MICHIGAN — Families today have just 2 minutes to escape their house if it catches fire. Just a decade ago, it was up to 20 or 30 minutes. Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. says much of that is how homes are built. Those spacious, open floorplans allow fire to spread very quickly, and today's furniture is also much more flammable. That's why having working smoke alarms is more important than ever. McLeieer says 85 percent of fire deaths in Michigan are in homes without working smoke alarms. Because of the Keep Michigan Safe program, people who need a smoke alarm can often get them for free and installed by their local fire department. FOX 17 has partnered with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. and the American Red Cross with the simple goal of saving lives. The area firefighters will visit a home, find the best places to install the alarms, and then go over tips and plans to help prepare you and your family in case of an emergency.

As we celebrate this partnership, we also look forward to doing more in 2025, more installations, more education and more lives saved.

If you are interested in getting working smoke alarms installed in your home, you can call Michael at (844) 978-4400 or send an email to safe@fox17online.com.

