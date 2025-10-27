Halloween safety tips from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Halloween is typically seen as a fun, festive time of year, where decorations, costumes, and candy are enjoyed by all ages. Unfortunately, these fun and games can present real fire risks to become the true scare of the evening.

Firefighter Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. returned to the Morning Mix to share tips to keep you and your family safe, while still having fun.

According to the National Fire Protection Association Research Division, there were an average of 835 home structure fires from 2018 to 2022. Those fires began with decorations, and nearly half of those fires were from decorations placed near a heat source. Another one third of those fires were started by candles.

Michael advises that decorations such as dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily, and to keep all decorations away from open flames or other heat sources. Use a battery-operated flameless candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns, and if you use a real candle, make sure children are supervised and place lit pumpkins far away from anything that can burn and far away from walkways.

When choosing a costume, avoid long, trailing fabrics and if a mask is part of the costume, make sure the eye holes are large enough for the wearer to see out of. Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks as part of their costume.

Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so escape routes are not blocked. Teach your children how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothing catches fire.

Lastly, Michael advises to make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working, whether you are hosting a party or hosting trick-or-treaters. Replace alarms that are over ten years old.

Visit escapeinc.org or nfpa.org for more fire safety information.

