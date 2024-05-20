FOX 17 honored with award from Michigan State Firemen's Association

LANSING, Mich. — After months of promoting a free program that offers smoke detectors to people in 14 counties across West Michigan, FOX 17 has been honored for our work to raise awareness.

The Michigan State Firemen's Association named FOX 17 as a President's Award winner. In December we partnered with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. for the Keep Michigan SAFE Initiative.

While supplies last, E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. and its partners will install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in West Michigan homes for free. The program covers homeowners in 14 counties - Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, St. Joseph, and Van Buren.

Since launching in December the initiative has received more than 600 inquiries.

Early warning about fire is key to preventing injuries and death during a house fire. So far in 2024 there have been 53 people killed in Michigan by house fires. Of those deaths, only 14% of the homes involved had working smoke alarms.

Along with FOX 17, MI Prevention was also named as President's Award winner during Saturday's 149th Annual Conference of the Michigan State Firemen's Association. MI Prevention is a statewide outreach that helps local agencies start their own Community Risk Reduction to help prevent property loss, injuries, and death caused by fire.

If you are interested in requesting free smoke alarms, please call E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. at (844) 978-4400 or email safe@fox17online.com to see if you’re eligible and help keep Michigan safe.

Please include:



Your full name

County of residence

City, township or village of residence

Do you own and occupy your home?

Do you have alarms in your home?

Complete address (including zip code)

Phone number

Email address

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube