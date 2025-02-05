'Alternative heating units' cited as causes in 2 Grand Rapids fires Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Different fires, same cause say Grand Rapids Fire Department officials, making for a busy Tuesday evening.

The first call came in just before 6 p.m. on Veto St NW near Deloney Ave— a propane heater caught a garage on fire and the heat damaged the neighbor's house. According to their release, a man living there had walked inside for a moment while working on their truck and, hearing a 'boom' ran back out to find a ball of fire.

Then, just after 9:30 p.m., first responders found heavy brown smoke billowing from the upper portions of a home on Kalamazoo Ave SE near Prince St. A portable heater was being used to heat the attic space and started burning the insulation, officials tell FOX 17. Despite trying to put it out themselves, the growing smoke prompted a 911 call and all 6 people living there— 4 adults and 2 kids— to evacuate.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in either fire, but it's a good reminder not to leave portable heaters unattended or in enclosed spaces.

"The GRFD urges residents to exercise caution when using heating devices, particularly in enclosed spaces," advised GRFD. "Proper ventilation and monitoring are essential to prevent similar incidents."

Working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are among the best ways to keep your family safe in case of a fire.

You can find out more about how to get these for your home through FOX 17's partnership with ESCAPE Inc, called Keep Michigan SAFE here.

