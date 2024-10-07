Make it safe, make it out; How to make a plan this Fire Prevention Week

MICHIGAN — No one plans to have a house fire but there are a few steps you can take to plan for getting out safely if something happens.
SMOKE ALARMS - Make them WORK for you!™
Install
Every floor
Every bedroom
Every sleeping area entrance
Maintain
Test them monthly
Replace the batteries when they start to beep
Replace the alarm when they stop responding to testing or every 10 years, whichever happens first.
Plan
Draw out a floor plan of your house (Use our graphic below!)
Mark off exits like doors and windows
Make sure the path is clear to the exits
Designate a meeting spot
Practice
Getting to the meeting spot
Stop, Drop, and Roll
Staying low while getting through the house
Fire Prevention Week is October 6-12, but there's never a bad time to make a plan to prevent or get out safely from a house fire.
Are you eligible to get smoke alarms? Call 1-844-978-4400 or email safe@fox17online.com.
