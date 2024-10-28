Happy (fire safe) Halloween? Here’s how!

Spooky season culminates with Halloween this week. Let’s make sure you’re celebrating safely.

Nearly 1/3 of house fires are started by candles every year according to the National Fire Protection Association, meaning that cute pumpkin on your porch can be a big liability this time of year.

Here’s some advice from fire safety expert and President of ESCAPE Inc., Michael McLeieer:

Never leave candles unattended— even if they’re outside. All it takes is one curious squirrel to knock something over for you to have a potentially deadly situation on your hands.

Keep decorations away from flames and other heat sources.

Exits should be clear and easily accessible in case something does happen.

Teach kids about fire safety.

Make sure smoke detectors are up-to-date; test batteries every year and replace the whole thing every decade. Your local fire department may install new detectors for free.

And make a plan so even your youngest loved ones know what to do in an emergency.

Keep Michigan SAFE Make it safe, make it out; How to make a plan this Fire Prevention Week Chris Bovia

For questions or more fire safety tips, reach out to Safe@Fox17Online.com!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube