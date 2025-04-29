The American Red Cross and E.S.C.A.P.E. "Sound The Alarm" to install smoke alarms

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

House fires are the most frequent disaster in the United States. Seven lives are lost every day due to house fires, and escaping to safety needs to happen in as little as two minutes. A working smoke alarm installed in a home reduces the risk of death by 50%.

The American Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign in October 2014 to assist families by installing smoke alarms for free inside their homes. In Michigan alone, the Red Cross has installed more than 85,000 free smoke alarms in homes, making over 33,000 homes safer.

They are Sounding The Alarm to ensure homes have a working, up-to-date fire alarm installed. The Wyoming Fire Department will be going door-to-door on Saturday, May 3 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. to assist residents with smoke alarm instillation and fire safety education. Alarm installation during this event is free for residents.

To request a free smoke alarm installation, visit redcross.org or call (616) 307-8663.

