Charge into Safety: Fire Prevention Week 2025 Focuses on the Dangers of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Fire Prevention Week is happening right now and across West Michigan, fire departments and safety organizations are uniting under an urgent, timely theme: Charge into Safety. This year’s campaign is focusing on the rapidly growing danger of lithium-ion batteries, which are now ubiquitous in homes across the country.

Michael from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. emphasized the week’s critical importance, noting that fire departments all across the country come together to highlight efforts people can take at work, at home, and when they are out to prevent fires and tragedies. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) specifically chose lithium-ion batteries as the theme because of a noticeable increase in fire risks tied to the rising number of rechargeable items used in day-to-day life.

One of the most vital safety tips is to never leave these rechargeable items plugged in for extended periods. This simple precaution helps prevent the battery from overheating, which can lead to a dangerous fire. Where you charge them and how you dispose of old batteries is just as important! Given how many rechargeable devices—from phones and laptops to scooters and tools—are in the average household, this new focus is an essential piece of modern fire safety education. Watch our interview to get more info and don't forget to check out their website at escapeinc.org.

The kickoff of Fire Prevention Week also coincides with a significant milestone for Michael’s organization. Michael, the founder of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.—which stands for Education Showing Children and Adults Procedures for Evacuations—is celebrating the organization's 30th anniversary on October 10th, 2025, exactly three decades since its founding in 1995. Over the last 30 years, E.S.C.A.P.E. has made an incredible impact, successfully educating over a million kids and families on CPR, first aid, fire safety, and evacuation procedures.