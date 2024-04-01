Battle Creek fire marshal retires after 28 years

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) bade farewell to their fire marshal of 28 years.

Firefighters celebrated Fire Marshal Quincy Jones’s retirement during a special ceremony, according to E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. His last day was March 31.

We’re told Jones embarked on his career as a firefighter on April 1, 1996. Since then, he has been a fire lieutenant, fire inspector and fire marshal. He held the latter role since 2014 at Fire Station No. 1.

“Quincy’s dedication and passion for delivering age-appropriate public education in the schools and throughout the community during his career has been exceptional,” says E.S.C.A.P.E. President Michael McLeieer. “E.S.C.A.P.E. and Fox 17 wanted to thank him and recognize his commitment to Keep Michigan S.A.F.E.”

The nonprofit tells us Jones is currently serving the public as the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society’s one-year trustee.

