Thanksgiving fire safety tips from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's that time of year where holiday cooking is front and center, and while everyone in the family enjoys to be part of the preparations, fire safety should still remain at top of mind, no matter how hectic the season gets and home activity increases.

Firefighter Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. returned to the Morning Mix to share tips to keep you and your family safe.

Home cooking fires are at their peak on Thanksgiving, according to the United States Fire Administration. In fact, the average number of reported home fires is over twice the average number at other times of the year, and most frequently occur between the hours of 12 P.M. to 3 P.M., according to the National Fire Protection Association.

If you are roasting a turkey, be sure to set a timer.

If you are deep-frying a turkey:



Use a fryer with thermostat controls. This will ensure the oil does not become over heated.

Thaw your turkey completely. Ice on the bird will cause the oil to splatter.

Don't overfill the pot with oil. If you do, the oil will overflow when you add the turkey causing a fire hazard.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the fryer to protect against burn injuries.

Always use the fryer outdoors on a sturdy, level surface away from things that can burn.

When preparing potatoes by boiling or frying onions using a stove, stand by your stove and stay in your kitchen if possible. Be sure to keep the area around your stove free of food packaging, paper towels, dish cloths, and anything that can burn. Clean up any messes as they happen, and it is best advised to keep a large pan lid or baking sheet close by in case a pan fire needs smothering. Be sure to turn pot handles towards the back of the stove so they do not get bumped.

Visit escapeinc.org or nfpa.org for more fire safety information.

