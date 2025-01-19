Here's how to heat your home safely this winter: E.S.C.A.P.E. shares tips, mistakes to avoid

WEST MICHIGAN — With frigid temperatures taking hold here in West Michigan this weekend, keeping your home nice and toasty can be a challenge. A more important challenge, though, is keeping your home safe. Michael Mcleieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety, joined FOX 17 to share some tips for staying safe while staying warm and dry:



Let your faucets drip water to avoid your pipes freezing.

Open cabinet doors to let heat reach uninsulated pipes.

If you're affected by a power outage, use flashlights or LEDs instead of candles to reduce fire risk.

Never use an oven or stovetop to heat your home.

use an oven or stovetop to heat your home. Keep portable space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable.

Keep furnace exhaust and vents clear of snow and ice to prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

Bring your pets indoors and out of the cold.

Test the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home to make sure they're working.

Keep Michigan S.A.F.E. Partnership

FOX 17 is partnering with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. for the Keep Michigan SAFE initiative.

While supplies last, E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. and its partners are installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in West Michigan homes for free.

If you own and live in your home and reside in one of the 14 counties listed here, call E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. at (844) 978-4400 or email safe@fox17online.com to see if you’re eligible and help keep Michigan safe. Click here for more information.