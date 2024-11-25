Talk Turkey; make sure your Thanksgiving is safe from fires

While the stress of the holidays may be overwhelming and skipping a couple of unseen chores may be tempting— we’re not trying to fan the flames—quite the opposite.

We’d like you and yours to avoid flames this Thanksgiving.

Here are a few tips for a fire-safe Thanksgiving

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and baking

Keep children 3 feet away from the stove and hot foods

Keep turkey fryers at least 10 feet away from your home or other buildings

Make sure your smoke alarms are working by pushing the test button monthly

An estimated 1,610 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments in 2022, reflecting a 399% increase over the daily average.

READ ALSO: When to thaw the turkey

Taking these precautions can help you avoid a tragedy.

For more on keeping your home safe in case of a fire, check out our initiative Keep Michigan SAFE

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube