Talk Turkey; make sure your Thanksgiving is safe from fires

Thanksgiving Dinner
While the stress of the holidays may be overwhelming and skipping a couple of unseen chores may be tempting— we’re not trying to fan the flames—quite the opposite.

We’d like you and yours to avoid flames this Thanksgiving.

Here are a few tips for a fire-safe Thanksgiving
  • Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top
  • Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and baking
  • Keep children 3 feet away from the stove and hot foods
  • Keep turkey fryers at least 10 feet away from your home or other buildings
  • Make sure your smoke alarms are working by pushing the test button monthly

An estimated 1,610 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments in 2022, reflecting a 399% increase over the daily average.

Taking these precautions can help you avoid a tragedy.

