Campfire Stories: staying safe around open flames this summer

MUSKEGON, Mich — There is nothing quite like having a campfire during summer here in Michigan, but if you’re not paying attention, this relaxing and good time spent with family and friends could turn disastrous— just ask P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Supervisor Justin Givens.

"We want to make sure that they're safe for everybody," says Givens. "And that when they're burning, that they are always attended to.”

It sounds like a no-brainer, right? But every summer people make less than educated decisions when it comes to fire safety, resulting in property damage or worse.

"According to the National Fire Protection Association, thousands of people each year go to the emergency rooms because of burn injuries from campfires and grills," explains firefighter and President of E.S.C.A.P.E Inc. Michael McLeieer. "So it's important that we play it safe, prevent the burns, make sure we have close supervision, take a little common sense."

And if not common sense, McLeieer asks for some intentional caution, especially as the party wears on.

"If you have been consuming any alcoholic beverages maybe a better idea [is] not to use the grill and not to engage in activities that you really may not have all of your mental faculties and alert alertness there."

McLeieer Fire First Aid

And, sure I could tell you what NOT to do, but I think it might sound better coming from someone in uniform— like Givens.

"Don't burn above the fire pit," says Givens, explaining how to build a safe campfire. "So stacking wood around it— that can catch on fire. And then just make sure that it's always attended to. We got kids that are running around here.”

Another thing; don't throw your trash in the fire because some stuff like metal doesn't burn, and some stuff burns too well. Even without concerns over the environmental impact or safety, we're all trying to have a nice time out here.

“The smell. You wouldn’t want to have plastic burning right next to you.”

Andy Curtis Park rangers ask campers not to burn plastic in fire pits.

Justin also asks you to buy local firewood, especially kiln-dried because it helps prevent moving insects that could be damaging to trees.

"Here at Hoffmaster State Park, we have oaks, and we have our hemlocks. And those bugs can be carried from firewood from State Park to State Park," Givens told me. "So we don't want our tree diseases to go to the next state park and then cause tree diseases there."

His advice; simple,

"If you guys bring in the firewood, make sure you burn it all or leave it here."

And while you are keeping an eye on your fire, you are going to want to make sure you keep an eye on Michigan's often fickle weather too.

To make it easy— here's a link to West Michigan's current forecast.

Both Givens and McLeieer recommend checking for burn bans in your area before you even think about picking up a lighter.

"Conditions can change daily— And never burn any type of open flame when it's windy conditions because those embers can travel a great distance," McLeieer adds. "They can get up into shingles, they can get into other structures, and that can spread a fire."

And when you are done with the fire MAKE SURE IT IS FULLY PUT OUT .

“At the end of your fire, you want to make sure you have a good bucket of water, and you don’t want to splash that, because you can shoot the ash everywhere," demonstrated Givens. "So just drizzle that. You start hearing that sizzling, you want to make sure that sizzling goes away.”

Properly putting out a campfire

“Make sure we put that fire out before we leave the area, before we go to bed, making sure we're using either water or you could use sand," added McLeieer. "You could even stir up the coal so that all of those hot embers continue to get air and continue to cool down, making sure again, we don't have that fiery candle in the middle of the night. And make sure that we are playing it safe.”

Because — as much as no one likes the end of a good time— it's much better to end it as planned, not in a scramble to protect loved ones and belongings, with a trip to the hospital, or worse.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube