FIRE SAFETY: Making sure your Thanksgiving frying, baking, and broiling doesn't go up in flames

WEST MICHIGAN — Did you know Thanksgiving is the number one day for home fires? The National Fire Protection Association says the most common time for Thanksgiving Day fires is from noon - 3 p.m., when many are hard at work in the kitchen.

Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety joined FOX 17 Morning News to talk about the simple tips you may not think of when it comes to prevent fires on the big day.

TURKEY



Set a timer if you're roasting your bird, so you don't forget about the bird if you're watching a parade or football game

Deep frying your turkey is delicious, but can be dangerous

Use a fryer with thermostat controls to make sure the oil doesn't overheat Thaw your turkey completely - ice on the bird will make oil splatter Don't overfill the pot with oil Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the fryer Always use the fryer outdoors on a sturdy, level surface away from anything that could burn



STUFFING AND POTATOES



Stand by the stove when you are boiling or frying

Always stay in the kitchen while you're frying, boiling or broiling

It's easier to catch spills or hazardous conditions before they become a fire if you're already in the room





VEGETABLES



Keep the area around the stove clear of food packaging, paper towels, dish cloths

Clean up spills as they happen

Keep a large pan lid or baking sheet handy to smother a pan fire

Turn pot handles twoard the back of the stove so you don't bump them

WATCH: E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. shares easy tips for kitchen cooking safety on Thanksgiving:

Cooking Safely in the kitchen for Thanksgiving

