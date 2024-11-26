E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety shares tips on how to safely cook Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving Week typically means a lot of people are spending a lot more time in the kitchen, which also means more kitchen fires.

While fire safety may not be top of mind during the holidays, it should be included! Firefighter Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. shares fire safety tips people should know as they cook their holiday feasts.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop

Never leave a boiling pot or food in a pan unattended! This is the number one way fires happen because the food is forgotten about, gets burnt, and starts a fire.

Stay in home when cooking your turkey and baking

Don’t leave the house when something is cooking on the stove or in the oven. Unattended food could result in a fire that gets out of control.

Keep children 3-feet away from the stove and hot foods

Keep the kids safe while cooking by ensuring they are far away from hot surfaces and foods. It only takes looking away for one second or one misstep for a child to suffer from a serious burn.

Keep turkey fryers at least 10 feet away from your home or other buildings

Never try to fry a turkey inside the house. Always cook a turkey at least 10 feet away from any structure in case something goes wrong.

Make sure smoke alarms are working

Push the test button monthly to make sure smoke alarms are in working condition.

Learn more ire safety tips by visiting escapeinc.org.