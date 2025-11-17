VanderWall Brothers: Keeping fire safety as their highest priority

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

VanderWall Brothers has been providing fireplace installation, masonry supplies, and concrete block manufacturing in West Michigan for over 100 years. Employing the best in the field with safety and quality products at top of mind, the business has partnered with Keep Michigan Safe to continue ensuring that fire safety remains the highest priority when working on a customer's fireplace.

As the weather becomes colder, that also means your home's fireplace will see a higher amount of use. Whether a home has a wood burning or gas fireplace, the teams at VanderWall Brothers are able to assist with installation, repair, and chimney sweeping. They have two locations in West Michigan: 19156 17th Ave. in Spring Lake and 3652 29th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

It is recommended to have a fireplace serviced once a year, and as always, ensure those smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order.

Kurt Zink, Fire Scientist at VanderWall Brothers, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit vanderwallbros.com for more information, or give them a call at (616) 842-4500.

