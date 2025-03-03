'It's a life or death situation': Free alarms aim to combat fire deaths in Michigan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There have been at least 20 deaths in 17 separate fires reported in the state of Michigan, as of early last month. Aiming to combat these fire deaths, since 2018, MI Prevention has provided smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to local fire departments across the state, who will install them for free.

Plainfield Township Fire Department has led the state in the number of installations for the last two years.

“We will go through the house to make sure that the alarms are in the appropriate spots, and that's including smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Plainfield Township Fire and Life Safety Educator, Jessica Herrington.

Free of charge, Plainfield Township installs and checks smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for their residents. They're currently up to twelve houses per week. Herrington does the majority of the Plainfield Township installations, and runs through a routine safety checklist at every home.

“It’s a life or death situation. So yeah, it's a good idea to have them," said resident Craig Holck.

In addition to the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, there's a free safety solution for the deaf and hard of hearing, called a Bed Shaker. Herrington says the device connects to your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, with a puck to put under your bed, to wake you in the event of an emergency. “There's a strobe light on it, and it also beeps,” Herrington adds.

Herrington says these alarms save lives, and early detection is key. “Even if they don't have a fire, at least they're protected, and they know they're protected, and they can be at ease,” Herrington said.

If you’re interested in getting free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed in your home, Herrington says to call your local fire department to see if this is an option for you.

