Staying safe during spring cleaning: How to use ladders safely

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the start of meteorological Spring arriving Friday, the end of these cold months draws closer and closer. As the seasons change, many are waiting for the start of spring cleaning. Whether you plan on doing work inside or outside the house, staying safe while trying to tidy up those hard-to-reach places should always remain a top priority. Especially if you plan on using ladders.

Although they’re tools many don’t give much thought to, in the wrong hands, ladders can be dangerous. According to the American Ladder Institute, more than 160-thousand people every year by them, averaging to more than 200 a day.

FOX 17 spoke with Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E. on some safety tips to keep in mind this ladder safety month.

· Choose the right ladder : Make sure you have the right tool for the right job, especially when dealing with difficult-to-reach places. Never use a ladder that’s too short or too long, nor should you ever exceed its load capacity.

· Inspect your ladder : Double check the steps, rungs, locks and fasteners for any signs of damage or excess wear. Ladders should always be placed on a flat and level surface and be clean before you step on one.

· Climb safely : Always look up before placing your ladder outdoors. Be on the lookout for overhead wires as well as any debris that could interfere with you or your equipment. Always use two hands when always climbing and keep one foot on the ladder. Always have at least three points of contact. Also, to reduce your risk of slipping, consider wearing shoes with rubber soles.

· Knowing when to stop : Never step on the very top of the ladder and never overreach. Doing either of these cut down on your points of contact with the ladder. When descending,

When using a ladder, be mindful of what you put in your body beforehand. Certain medications can cause dizziness or make you light-headed. You should also avoid consuming alcohol when using ladders.

For those looking to take their ladder safety to the next step, check out this free online training module.

