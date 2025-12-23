Stay safe this holiday season with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

While the holiday season has most people think about family gatherings and celebrations, the season also brings an increased risk of home fires. These fires often involve candles, Christmas trees, decorations, and space heaters.

Firefighter Michael McLeieer of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. sat down with Michelle to share preventative measures people can take to prevent a home fire this season.

Candles



December is the peak month for home candle fires, with over half of all candle fires originating from candles placed too close to items that could catch fire.

When burning candles, keep them at least one foot away from anything that can burn. Remember to blow them out when you leave the room or go to bed.

Use candle holders that are sturdy, won’t tip over, and are placed on uncluttered surfaces.

Avoid using candles in the bedroom, where two of five U.S. candle fires begin, or other areas where people may fall asleep.

Never leave a child or pets unattended with a burning candle.

Consider using flameless candles as an alternate option.

Christmas Trees



U.S. fire departments annually respond to an average of 250 structure fires caused by Christmas trees. Nearly half of them are caused by electrical problems, and one in four resulted from a heat source that was too close to the tree.

If you have an artificial tree, be sure it’s labeled, certified, or identified by the manufacturer as fire-retardant.

If you choose a fresh tree, make sure the green needles don’t fall off when touched.

Before placing a fresh tree in the stand, cut one to two inches from the base of the trunk. Add water to the tree stand and be sure to water it daily.

Make sure your tree is not blocking an exit and is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, space heaters, radiators, candles and heat vents or lights.

Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory, and make sure you know whether they are designed for indoor or outdoor use.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords, or loose bulb connections.

Connect no more than three strands of mini-string sets and a maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving the home or going to bed.

After Christmas, properly dispose of the tree. Dried-out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home or garage or placed outside the home.

Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.

Space Heaters



Half of all home heating fires occur during the months of December, January and February - when our space heaters take up the most use.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from all heat sources including space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators.

Turn off space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed.

Always plug a space heater directly into a wall outlet. Never use an extension cord or power strip.

Select a space heater that has the label of a nationally recognized testing laboratory (e.g. U.L) and select a space heater that turns off automatically if it tips over.

Remember, space heaters, stoves, and ovens are not designed as primary heating appliances.

If you or someone you know is having difficulty paying a heating bill during the months of November through March, contact your local utility or call 2-1-1 to determine eligibility for a Winter Protection Plan or financial assistance and avoid a service shut-off.

For more holiday fire safety tips, visit escapeinc.org or call 1-844-978-4400.

