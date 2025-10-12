'It's a recipe for disaster': Drier fall air increases wildfire risk in Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — As October's Fire Prevention Week highlights safety awareness nationwide, West Michigan is experiencing heightened wildfire risk due to prolonged drought conditions and falling temperatures.

"The extended drought conditions have dried out vegetation and as we're transitioning into the fall, leaves are coming down. That adds to a fuel load," said Michael McLeier with E.S.C.A.P.E. "It's a recipe for disaster."

Grand Rapids has accumulated a 2.5-inch rainfall deficit since August 1st, continuing into mid-October. The sustained dry air mass, combined with falling leaves and dropping humidity levels, creates dangerous conditions for fire spread.

Recent wildfire activity demonstrates the threat, including a blaze at Houghton Lake that required several days for crews to contain. According to fire officials, the leading cause of wildfires is people burning during poor conditions.

"If there is going to be open burning, viewers need to make sure they're checking with their local community to find out if a burn permit is issued," McLeier advised.

Dan Miller, Yankee Springs Township Fire Chief, emphasized the importance of burn permits for tracking potential fire locations and keeping residents informed about conditions.

"Best tips would be, keep track of the fire. The weather, sunshine, humidity levels, moisture in the ground, when we had the last rainfall," Miller said.

Most of West Michigan is in some stage of a drought, whether that's moderate or severe, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Fire safety experts recommend checking weather conditions before burning, obtaining proper burn permits, maintaining distance from buildings and dry vegetation, avoiding accelerants, and having water sources readily available for emergencies.

The Department of Natural Resources continues monitoring dry and windy conditions that could spark fast-moving flames across the region.

