Have Battery Will Travel: Lithium-ion battery travel safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday travel season is almost here, and if you don’t want yours to start with a major headache, you are going to want to pay attention to the types of batteries you are packing.

Many people jump on a plane with their phone or laptop and don't give it a second thought – but those little batteries could cause big problems.

NFPA

“Anything that could be recharged could be a potential hazard," ESCAPE Inc. President Michael McLeier told us at FOX17.

That includes Lithium-ion batteries, which, under the wrong conditions, have the potential to be dangerous. Learning things like that is why every October, we mark Fire Prevention Week here at FOX17, and this year's focus is Lithium-Ion battery safety.

Michael McLeier with ESCAPE Inc. recommends being extra careful not to store anything with a rechargeable battery - like a laptop, phone or e-cigarette in your checked luggage.

ESCAPE Inc.

‘The device could actually overheat," said McLeier. "The battery pack could overheat. It could cause a fire.”

If you can’t avoid checking a battery, airlines do have specific instructions on how you need to pack them. That includes making sure the battery doesn't have contact with other batteries or metal.

But, no matter where you are going, paying attention to where you get your batteries from is just as important.

“Making sure that we're buying them from a reputable source," McLeier added. "Making sure that they are nationally tested, laboratory seal of approval, which is like underwriters, laboratory, Ul, FM, global, they meet those stringent standards and testing requirements, so they're not going to be at risk for our consumers.”

And your battery’s final destination is another point of focus. McLeier recommends not throwing away any Lithium-Ion battery in the regular trash, but instead take it to an approved recycling center or ask your local fire department.

ESCAPE Inc.

"When these are disposed of and they get to the recycle center, it can cause a very expensive fire," McLeier said. "It can be a life safety hazard, and we've had recycle facilities that have actually had significant damage to their equipment when they come in contact with a lithium-ion battery.”

And all this goes for batteries in the home as well, with the added plea to make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside and outside every sleeping area.

E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube