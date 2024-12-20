Norton Shores fire chief enters retirement after 33 years

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores’ fire chief is entering retirement after serving the public for more than three decades.

Friday is Chief Bob Gagnon’s last day, according to E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

"After 33 years of service, Norton Shores Fire Chief Robert Gagnon is retiring from the fire department,” E.S.C.A.P.E. writes. “Congratulations on your distinguished career and for your commitment to Keep Michigan S.A.F.E."

Chief Gagnon has been a firm supporter of their initiative to install smoke detectors in as many homes as possible.

E.S.C.A.P.E. and FOX 17 presented a plaque to Chief Gagnon commemorating his service on Wednesday.

E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

