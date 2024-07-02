MICHIGAN — They may be what makes the 4th of July special, but —make no mistake— fireworks are dangerous explosives and are safest in the hands of trained, sober professionals.

Fireworks Emergencies



2023

9,700 injuries — 42% were burns, 66% happened in the weeks before & after July 4

Eyes 12%

Head, Face, and Ears 22%

Hands & Fingers 35%

Legs 8%

Trunk/Other 11% 8 Deaths attributed to fireworks

—Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)



2022

31,302 Fires were started by fireworks, resulting in 6 civilian deaths and 44 civilians hurt. Fires totaled $109M in property damage, including 3,504 structure fires, 887 vehicle fires, and 26,910 outside/other fires.



10,200 people were hurt by fireworks — 28% of which were children under 15

Hands and Fingers 29%

Legs 19%

Arms 5%

Eyes, Head 35% 11 People died; 5 by firework misuse, 3 due to device malfunction/misfire

—National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

“The best way to stay safe from fireworks is to not use them. Instead, watch a public fireworks display either in person or on television put on by trained experts,” said Firefighter Michael McLeieer, President of the non-profit fire safety charity E.S.C.A.P.E. “Fireworks are dangerous to people and pets. Using them puts you and your property at risk.”

Fireworks safety cannot be understated, say emergency responders (9a)

Fireworks can be fatal [link to Holland] and even trained professionals have been known to make mistakes that cause damage and injuries.

Many times, those injured were under the influence or were under the supervision of someone who was, leading to poor judgment and even poorer reaction times to danger.