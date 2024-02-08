Watch Now
Woman dead, man hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Hartford

Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 08, 2024
HARTFORD, Mich. — A woman has died after a suspected, accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in Hartford Wednesday morning.

The incident hospitalized a man too.

According to the Hartford Police Department, the pair were found unresponsive in a car parked near the Hartford Council for Recreation Baseball Field on Lincoln Street.

Officers say the woman, 19, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The man, 20, was taken to a local hospital. His condition remains unknown.

According to HPD, it appears there was a malfunction in the car's exhaust system but the incident remains under investigation.

FOX 17 and E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. teamed up with local fire departments and the American Red Cross to provide and install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in owner-occupied homes throughout West Michigan.

To schedule a free smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector installation, email safe@fox17online.com or call 844-978-4400.

