Springtime fire safety tips from E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety

With warmer weather and longer days approaching, people throughout Michigan are emerging from their winter cocoons to focus on long-neglected projects like spring cleaning, home repairs, and yard work. Many are also lacing up their shoes for their first outdoor walk or jog of the season. These activities can be extremely beneficial, but they also involve a variety of fire and life safety hazards that can be avoided with the proper precautions. To help ensure everyone in our community stays safe this season, E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. offers the following tips and suggests you post them where they can be seen by your family members and co-workers.

Properly use and store gasoline and other flammable liquids

• Use gasoline only as motor fuel, never as a cleaner or to break down grease.

• Only store gasoline in a container that is sold for that purpose and never bring it indoors, even in small amounts.

• Never store gasoline containers in a basement or in the occupied space of a building. Keep them in a detached garage or an outdoor shed.

• Never store flammable liquids near an open flame.

• Make sure containers are tightly capped when not in use.

Keep debris away from your home

Every year, wildfires burn across the U.S., with more and more people living in communities where wildfires are a real risk.

• Dispose of branches, weeds, leaves, pine needles, and grass clippings to reduce fuel for fire.

• Remove leaves, pine needles, and other flammable material from the roof, gutters, and on or under the deck to help prevent embers from igniting your home.

• Remove dead vegetation and other flammable materials, especially within the first five feet of the home.

• Move construction material, trash, and woodpiles at least 30 feet away from the home and other outbuildings.

Clean out your clothes dryer

• Make sure the air exhaust vent pipe for your dryer is not restricted and that the outdoor vent flap will open when the dryer is operating. This includes making sure the outdoor vent flap is not covered by snow or debris.

• Move things that can burn, such as boxes, cleaning supplies and clothing, away from the dryer.

• Clothes that have come in contact with flammable substances like gasoline, paint thinner, or similar solvents should be laid outside to dry, then can be washed and dried as usual.

Change your clocks, check your alarms

On Sunday March 9, 2025, most clocks in the United States moved ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time. It’s an excellent opportunity to check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are working.

• Smoke alarms with non-replaceable lithium (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

• For smoke alarms that do not have non-replaceable (long-life) batteries, replace batteries at least once a year. If the alarm chirps, replace only the battery.

• When replacing a battery, follow the manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.

• Test all alarms monthly and replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

• Replace carbon monoxide (CO) alarms if they fail to respond when tested. The sensors in CO alarms have a limited life. Replace CO alarms according to manufacturer’s instructions or when the end-of-life signal sounds.

• If you need a new smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector, contact your local fire department or call toll free 1-844-978-4400 or email safe@fox17online.com.

It's also important not to ignite an open flame; that includes brush piles and campfires. Check with local fire or municipal officials on safety conditions regarding possible burns.

Let’s work together to Keep Michigan S.A.F.E.

This article was contributed by Michael McLeieer, firefighter and founder of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety.

Learn more ire safety tips by visiting escapeinc.org.