Families saved by smoke detectors as fire jumps to second home in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two homes were damaged by a fire Tuesday night, but 15 people are safe, thanks to working smoke detectors.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department shared details about what happened. It was first reported just before 10 p.m. on Naylor St jut west of Century Ave— the fire so intense, it took two hours of work in the second floor and attic at the back of the home to put out, and it jumped into the eaves of a house next door.

According to the department, the family of seven living in the home was alerted to the flames when their smoke detectors started going off, and got out without injuries.

The Red Cross is helping that family find a place to stay, while the 8 people living in the nearby home have been already taken in until repairs can be assessed.

