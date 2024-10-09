Fire Prevention Week: Cut your risks in half!

ROCKFORD, Mich — Fire Prevention Week continues with an emphasis on working smoke alarms, which do save lives. Cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

No one plans to have a house fire but there are a few steps you can take to plan for getting out safely if something happens.

SMOKE ALARMS - Make them WORK for you!™

Install

Every floor

Every bedroom

Every sleeping area entrance

Maintain

Test them monthly

Replace the batteries when they start to beep

Replace the alarm when they stop responding to testing or every 10 years, whichever happens first.

Plan

Draw out a floor plan of your house (Use our graphic below!)

Mark off exits like doors and windows

Make sure the path is clear to the exits

Designate a meeting spot

Practice

Getting to the meeting spot

Stop, Drop, and Roll

Staying low while getting through the house

Fire Prevention Week is October 6-12, but there's never a bad time to make a plan to prevent or get out safely from a house fire.

