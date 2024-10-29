E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety shares tips on how families can stay safe this Halloween

It’s that time of year when little ghouls and goblins will be roaming the streets looking for treats. Everyone needs to return home safely with their candy haul, so E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire & Safety shares some Halloween safety tips to keep in mind while walking around in the dark or hosting parties.

· When choosing a costume, stay away from long, trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out.

· Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.

· Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames such as candles and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

· Use battery-operated flameless candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are always supervised when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways, and yards.

· Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

· Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working. Replace alarms over 10 years old.

· Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them. Be sure they know how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothing catches fire. (Have them practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with their hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.)

For more information about Halloween fires and fire safety, visit escapeinc.org

