How to protect against CO poisoning after Muskegon Heights incident

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One Muskegon Heights man is expected to fully recover after he was rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday. It serves as a reminder that it's imperative to practice carbon monoxide safety during the frigid winter as more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning each year.

Muskegon Heights police said officers found the man passed out in his home on Superior Street while performing a wellness check. Officers and firefighters with MHFD resuscitated the man and he's expected to make a full recovery.

Officers said the man had used his stove to heat up his house during the frigid temperatures. They said the man's stove had a heat reading of 187 degrees and the house registered high levels of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"It can often show up in symptoms of, you know, drowsiness, headache," said Consumers Energy media spokesperson Trisha Bloembergen Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it can often become too late until you realize that it's a really bad idea."

Bloembergen said the first preventative measure against carbon monoxide poisoning is to make sure all detectors are in working order.

"We recommend having carbon monoxide detectors installed on every floor of your home, particularly near where people are sleeping," Bloembergen said. "A good rule of thumb is when the clocks change in the fall and spring, just make sure to check your carbon monoxide detector batteries."

She said it's also important to make sure any coal, gas or oil-fueled appliances are checked annually.

"We strongly encourage that customers don't run anything that's not meant to be used for heat generation as heat generation. So don't run your stove, or if you don't have a fireplace that's properly ventilated, don't use that to burn a fire for heat generation, because when those spaces aren't properly ventilated..." said Bloembergen.

That includes vehicles in attached spaces like garages.

"Never run anything that is gas powered in a space that connects to your home. So, for example, don't leave your car idling in the garage or run a generator in your garage, even if your garage door is open. If it is connected to your home, it is unsafe," Bloembergen said. "Unfortunately, a lot of people aren't aware that they are experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning until it's too late."

The state of Michigan provides free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Visit here to learn more. The state also offers the Michigan Energy Assistance Program for eligible low-income households. MEAP provides energy assistance and self-sufficiency services. Visit here to learn more about MEAP.

