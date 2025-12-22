Candles, trees, decorations, and space heaters: Be Fire Safe this holiday season

WEST MICHIGAN — Did you know the holidays present an increased risk of home fires? Our partner Michael McLeieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety, shares some important advice to keep your family fire safe this week.

Candles



December is the peak month for home candle fires

More than half of all candle fires start because candles have been too close to things that could catch fire

When burning candles, keep them at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn

Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed

Use candle holders that are sturdy and on uncluttered surfaces

Avoid using candles in the bedroom where two of five U.S. Candle Fires begin

Never leave a child or a pet alone in a room with a candle

Another option is flameless candles

Christmas Trees



U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 250 structure fires caused by Christmas trees

Nearly half due to electrical problems One in four due to a heat source too close to a treee

Make sure your artificial tree is labeled, certified, or identified by the manufacturer as fire-retardant

When picking a fresh tree:

Make sure green needles don't fall off when touched Cut 1-2 inches from the base of the trunk before putting in a stand Add water to the tree stand daily

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit

Make sure your tree is three feet away from any heat source: fireplaces, space heaters, radiators, candles, heat vents, lights

Use lights with an "independent testing laboratory" label

Make sure you use lights designated for indoor or outdoor use

Replace any string of lights with worn, broken cords or lose bulb connections

Connect know more than three strands of mini-string sets and a maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs

Never use lit candles to decorate a tree

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed

After Christmas, dried-out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home, garage, or placed directly outside a home

Bring in outdoor electrical lights to prevent hazards and make them last longer

Space Heaters



Half of all home heating firs occur during December, January and February

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators

Turn off space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed

Space heaters, stoves, and ovens are not designed as primary heating appliances

Always plug a space heater directly into a wall outlet. Never use an extension cord or power strip

Select a space heater that has the label of a nationally recognized testing laboratory (like U.L.) and turns off automatically if it tips over

If you or someone you know is having difficulty paying a heating bill during the months of November through March, contact your local utility or call 2-1-1 to determine eligibility for a Winter Protection Plan or financial assistance and avoid a service shut-off

For more holiday fire safety tips, visit www.escapeinc.org, www.fox17online.com/safe or call toll free 1-844-978-4400.

