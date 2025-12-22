Candles, trees, decorations, and space heaters: Be Fire Safe this holiday season

WEST MICHIGAN — Did you know the holidays present an increased risk of home fires? Our partner Michael McLeieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety, shares some important advice to keep your family fire safe this week.
Candles
- December is the peak month for home candle fires
- More than half of all candle fires start because candles have been too close to things that could catch fire
- When burning candles, keep them at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn
- Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed
- Use candle holders that are sturdy and on uncluttered surfaces
- Avoid using candles in the bedroom where two of five U.S. Candle Fires begin
- Never leave a child or a pet alone in a room with a candle
- Another option is flameless candles
Christmas Trees
- U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 250 structure fires caused by Christmas trees
- Nearly half due to electrical problems
- One in four due to a heat source too close to a treee
- Make sure your artificial tree is labeled, certified, or identified by the manufacturer as fire-retardant
- When picking a fresh tree:
- Make sure green needles don't fall off when touched
- Cut 1-2 inches from the base of the trunk before putting in a stand
- Add water to the tree stand daily
- Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit
- Make sure your tree is three feet away from any heat source: fireplaces, space heaters, radiators, candles, heat vents, lights
- Use lights with an "independent testing laboratory" label
- Make sure you use lights designated for indoor or outdoor use
- Replace any string of lights with worn, broken cords or lose bulb connections
- Connect know more than three strands of mini-string sets and a maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs
- Never use lit candles to decorate a tree
- Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed
- After Christmas, dried-out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home, garage, or placed directly outside a home
- Bring in outdoor electrical lights to prevent hazards and make them last longer
Space Heaters
- Half of all home heating firs occur during December, January and February
- Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators
- Turn off space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed
- Space heaters, stoves, and ovens are not designed as primary heating appliances
- Always plug a space heater directly into a wall outlet. Never use an extension cord or power strip
- Select a space heater that has the label of a nationally recognized testing laboratory (like U.L.) and turns off automatically if it tips over
- If you or someone you know is having difficulty paying a heating bill during the months of November through March, contact your local utility or call 2-1-1 to determine eligibility for a Winter Protection Plan or financial assistance and avoid a service shut-off
For more holiday fire safety tips, visit www.escapeinc.org, www.fox17online.com/safe or call toll free 1-844-978-4400.
