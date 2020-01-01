Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Menu
Contests
Nominate a FOX 17 Pay It Forward Person of the Month
Local News
Ionia mom to 'Pey it Forward' with birthday cakes in son's honor
Kent
'It's a really great cause': Wyoming business owner is big fundraiser for Special Olympics MI
Girl headed to D.C. to deliver 'snack packs' to National Guard
Twin sisters to pay it forward with 'Birthday Blessings Tour' this week
Pay It Forward
GR chef launches 'Tip Back Thursday' to give back to area restaurants
'Bread Elves' of Grand Rapids donating extra bread to local food pantry
'Guys Who Give': Group raising money to help Kalamazoo non-profits
Lakeshore
UPDATE: MSP gifts Hesperia girl battling cancer with new whip
Heating company Pays It Forward to family of man in hospice
The Pay it Forward Awards Special
News
Pay it Forward Persons of the Year: Where are they now?
Meet the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Person of the Year
FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala airing tonight at 7 p.m.
Pay It Forward Awards Special
Van Buren
Van Buren County sheriffs raise money, gifts for needy families
Muskegon
Muskegon auto dealership raises Christmas gifts for 33 children in foster care
Morning News
Community pulls together to support family who lost their parents
'We just need the Christmas spirit': Friends' effort to sponsor a family for Christmas snowballs to help 30+
Russo’s Pizzeria Bar & Grille to provide 100 free meals to homeless
Retired nurse 'crafting' to raise money for Alzheimer's support, research
Local restaurants get boost from Kentwood Police & Lacks Enterprises
Blitz
Hudsonville girls basketball team helps gift presents to local kids in need
GR catering company seeks cookie donations to send to soldiers overseas
Help fight hunger in West Michigan with food drive ahead of the holidays
Grand Rapids
Meijer double matching food pantry donations for Giving Tuesday
Free meals to be handed out on Thanksgiving in Grand Rapids
How to help local organizations during the Holidays
50K cans and counting: How a woman in Barry County is raising money to help animals
Mel Trotter & Kids' Food Basket collecting turkeys for families in need
Grand Rapids nonprofits request donations heading into winter
Man hikes Appalachian Trail as fundraiser for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
Local nurse rallies community to collect supplies for GRPS students
'B-Foundation' raises money to help families fighting cancer in Belding
GR man dubbed 'Cookie Monster' baking thousands of cookies for front line workers
8-year-old cancer survivor is thriving, now raising money for others
'Maggie's Flowers' selling bouquets to buy hotspots for Zeeland school
'Lonia's World Center': Creating social events for young adults with special needs
Mom honors her son's memory by paying it forward
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill donates thousands of free meals during pandemic
30,000 masks and counting: Allegan shop owner donating masks to healthcare workers
Woman's mission to raise money, awareness for families with Cystic Fibrosis
'Classroom grandparents' volunteer to read with students each week at Grand Rapids school