PAY IT FORWARD: FOX 17 honors 2024 winners with annual awards gala

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — For over a decade, FOX 17 has showcased the stories of people in West Michigan making a difference.

Each month, one is featured as the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Thursday, all of the monthly winners from 2024 will be honored during the annual FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala at Watermark Country Club.

One winner will also be named the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Year and receive a $5,000 prize.

Here's a look at the 2024 monthly winners:

January: Michael and Marge Bush have raised more than a million dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. They do it in memory of their son Brian, who received treatment there.

Couple closing in on $1M raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital

February: A transplant recipient himself, Tracy Gary started Transplant House of West Michigan to offer families a place to stay while their loved ones go through the transplant process.

Feb. Person of the Month Tracy Gary

March: Malique Grear, a former teacher, continues to help students succeed in school. She started Positive Impact for Life, an afterschool program that provides tutoring and mentoring for 4th through 8th graders.

Grand Rapids tutoring program aims to have 'Positive Impact for Life'

April: Katrina Winston grew up dancing. Now, she offers girls in Grand Rapids the chance to do the same at no cost. She created K. Elite Dance Academy, which offers free lessons weekly.

April Person of the Month

May: Gordon Smith pays it forward worldwide, from volunteering at Meals on Wheels in West Michigan to taking humanitarian trips to help people in other countries.

May Person of the Month: Gordon Smith

June: Stacey Nagelkirk is making a difference one dollar at a time. Each month, her nonprofit, The Dollar Difference, pools one-dollar donations from hundreds of donors and uses the money to help foster and adoptive families.

How $1 can make a big impact on foster, adoptive families

July: Nancie Oxley's son became a hero after he died. He donated his organs. Nancie launched The SuperHero Robbie Oxley Foundation, which supports academics and athletics in Lawton and raises awareness of organ donation.

July Person of the Month: Nancie Oxley

August: Nissa Smith lost a parent to depression, motivating her to fight the stigma around mental health. Through the Wayland BalloonFest, she's sparking conversations about suicide prevention.

'This was my way to heal': How hot air balloons are lifting spirits, bringing hope

September: Scott Swinehart started Patriot Farm, a retreat for veterans and their families. It's a child-friendly, tranquil place that offers walking trails and seasonal events such as fishing and maple syrup production.

PIF POM Patriot Farm

October: Dee Dee Taylor is impacting the criminal justice system with Taylor Made Re-Entry. The organization provides resources to men and women returning home from incarceration. Every service is individually tailored.

October Person of the Month: Dee Dee Taylor

November: Jill Boersma co-founded Restore Refuge Designs, a ministry that furnishes the homes of families in need. New and donated items are used to create a space that speaks to them, giving them a place of refuge.

Meet our November Pay It Forward Person of the Month

December: Alyce Hole has been volunteering at the North Kent Connect food pantry since it began more than 50 years ago. And at age 96, she's still giving back. She's there every Wednesday.

December Person of the Month: Alyce Hole

And the winner is...?

The Person of the Year is determined via rank choice voting by select FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union staff members.

FOX 17 will name the Pay It Forward Person of the Year during a gala celebration on Thursday, January 23. Stay tuned!

To nominate someone deserving of a 2025 Pay it Forward award, click here.

