Pay it Forward Spotlight: Zeeland Township Firefighter Gerrit Gritters

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gerrit Gritters, the only full-time firefighter at Zeeland Township Fire Department, has been recognized with this month's FOX 17 Pay It Forward Spotlight Award after being nominated by multiple colleagues.

The award comes on top of Gritters already receiving the Ottawa County Firefighter of the Year Award, highlighting his dedication to serving the community during their most difficult moments.

"You never know when you're going or where you're going," Gritters said.

As the department's sole full-time firefighter, Gritters works alongside paid on-call personnel who respond when emergencies arise. The collaborative approach proves essential for effective emergency response.

"We had an accident today, and we had nine different people that showed up. So we need those people to show up, because you can't do it alone," Gritters said.

His motivation centers on helping community members during crisis situations.

"Showing up when it's their worst day, and you try to help it and try to make it better for them," Gritters said.

Fire Chief Brock Bruce described Gritters as dependable and praised his character.

"Not surprised that Gerrit's fellow co-workers, his fellow firefighters, who would nominate such a guy full of character and full of noble just a noble character down to earth, guy that's willing to work hard," Bruce said.

The nominations from his colleagues demonstrate the mutual support within the fire department, according to Bruce.

"To me, shows that we embody that through all the firefighters that they look out and recognize the great achievements of other firefighters," Bruce said.

Despite the individual recognition, Gritters credits his success to teamwork.

"I have a great team around me. So, yeah, that's awesome," Gritters said.

