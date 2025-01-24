GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids and Moulin Rouge brought a new type of tour to deliver the theatergoing experience to more people.

A touch tour gave people with vision impairments the opportunity to feel the performance, thanks to a partnership with Disability Advocates of Kent County.

FOX 17 photojournalist Kallista Cory captured attendees’ reactions. Check them out here:

TOUCH TOUR: Broadway GR lets people feel the show

Broadway Grand Rapids wants to be more inclusive. In addition to touch tours, they received a grant from Amway last year to add the GalaPro app, which offers closed captioning and audio descriptions for every show.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube