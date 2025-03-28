From making donuts to difference maker: How Marge's Donut Den owner gives back in West MI and beyond

WYOMING, Mich — For 50 years, Marge's Donut Den has been offering up delicious donuts and pastries, but it's more than just a staple for sweet treats.

The shop is the heart of the Wyoming community, largely thanks to the heart of its owner, Marge Wilson.

"She's amazing," said Wilson's sister Marilyn Free. "If somebody needs help, she's going to help them."

Wilson is known for donating donuts, or donating space in the business for community groups to meet or hold fundraisers.

"I don't think of it as generosity," Wilson told FOX 17 News. "I think of it just supporting their cause."

Pictures hanging in the bakery and a donation jar upfront also show Wilson's support for the Samuel Omogo Foundation.

The organization, which Wilson co-founded, has raised money to build more than 500 wells in Nigeria.

"I thought I never prayed for a glass of water. I mean, it's just always there," she explained. "I take care of all the money so that I know that every cent goes there. It doesn't go anyplace else."

Wilson also travels to Mexico, donating coats and coloring books to kids in need.

"Maybe I'm selfish because it makes me happy," she said. "That's what we're supposed to do. We're supposed to take care of each other. Wouldn't it be a wonderful world if we all did that?"

Wilson left a banking job to take over the family bakery.

She admits she didn't know much about baking.

"I only knew a glazed donut and a chocolate-covered covered that's all," she recalled.

Wilson learned the ropes and renamed it at a time when few women were running businesses.

She found the "recipe" for success in caring for the community.

"If you didn't have customers, you wouldn't have this," she said. "Everybody that walked in the door, I just appreciated them...It's like a big family and friends."

Over the years she's received dozens of service awards and honors; but to Wilson, investing in people is just the cost of doing business.

"I have everything I need, plus more," she said. "If you run a business and it's successful, maybe that's why God does it so that you'll have the money to do it for somebody else... because whoever, whoever needs that, that's who you help, wherever they are."

Wilson is also actively involved in AMBUCS, a charity dedicated to helping children with disabilities.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Wilson receives a $550 prize.

