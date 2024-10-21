Pay it Forward Spotlight: Dr. Steve Dupuis

(WXMI) — Hospice and Palliative Care Month is celebrated every November but we're getting a jump on it early with October's Pay it Forward Spotlight Award.

This month's winner is palliative care Dr. Steven Dupuis.

Dr. Dupuis has one goal. He says, "People say, 'I met this guy named Dr. Steve at the hospital, and he did a pretty good job.'"

A palliative care doctor, he primarily works with hospice patients. His legacy, he says, is serving families at the end of life.

Some of his patients spend their time at a facility called Trillium Woods in Byron Center. It's a 20-bed facility totally dedicated to end-of-life care.

He said, "We're very blessed in this community to have a spectacular hospice house."

Walking this path with families, he still finds joy by bringing comfort every step of the way.

"I walk in the door and I tell everybody, 'I'm Dr Steve. I'm here to make sure that your pain is well managed, that you don't have symptoms, and we're gonna have to have some tough talk.'"

Medical care can be rewarding work when seeing your efforts pay off as someone walks away with plenty of life ahead.

While that's not always the case with Dr. Steve's work, he says it's the best medicine he's ever practiced, and he was a family doctor for 30 years.

"I have the best job on the planet because most people are afraid they're going to die in pain and agony," he shared. "And I can look them in the face and tell them that's not going to happen. I'm not going to let them."

Jill Paauwe, a nurse practitioner, reached out to us to nominate Dr. Steve for our Spotlight Award.

"Dr. Steve's always got a deep pocket full of tricks, so to speak, of things that can manage those symptoms," she said, sharing why she nominated him. "To recognize the work that he does, not only for the patients and families but also with his team and colleagues, was important."

Jill has worked with Dr. Steve for 10 years and called him caring, innovative and a consummate leader.

"He's wonderful, sympathetic, but also direct with families, which is really important."

And people have noticed. He was also selected as a top doctor in Grand Rapids Magazine.

