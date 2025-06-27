Tanner's SPRK On The World: How this mom is keeping her son's memory alive by brightening lives

KENT COUNTY, Mich — June marks four years since Jennifer Clark lost her son, Tanner, in a tragic car accident. Amid her grief, she has found purpose in honoring his memory and making a difference in West Michigan.

Courtesy: Tanner's SPRK on the world

"He had such a kind heart. He was always talking about doing things for other people," Clark told FOX 17 News. "That's kind of where I got the idea to start [this nonprofit] after his passing, is to sort of do the acts of kindness that I believe that he would have done someday."

FOX 17

Tanner Rogers died just shy of his 20th birthday after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing his car.

Clark started Tanner’s SPRK On The World not long after, aiming to change the world "one spark at a time."

Courtesy: Tanner's SPRK on the world

"Basically what we do is we just help people in the community in need, whatever their need may be, and it changes focus year to year,” Clark explains. "It’s been very hard, obviously, not having him here, but doing the nonprofit is kind of what keeps me going. It helps me through the grief.”

Courtesy: Tanner's SPRK on the world

The nonprofit has raised more than $10,000 to help a young man overcome addiction, along with providing support to bereaved siblings and teen mothers and their children.

Courtesy: Tanner's SPRK on the world

“That's something close to my heart, because I had Tanner when I was a teenager, and so that was really cool to be able to help out different teens and help give them items and resources that they needed,” she said.

FOX 17

Tanner's SPRK On The World's fourth annual act of kindness will be helping survivors of domestic violence.

Clark finds healing in helping others and is proud to see her son's light continue to shine.

FOX 17

“It’s just been really awesome to see the light in [people's] eyes when you meet them and help them with something that’s super, you know, important to them, for what their needs are. So that's been very rewarding,' Clark said. "I just think overall, that's the next best thing, you know, to have him here is to celebrate him every day.”

"Tanner's legacy is to be kind to others and just be honest, live your life in a good way. And I feel like if he was here, he would just tell everyone you know, take that chance, like do your dream."

A golf outing is scheduled for August to support the nonprofit's mission.

You can learn more about donating and getting involved with Tanner's SPRK On The World by visiting their website or Facebook page.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Clark receives a $550 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Jon Nash, our May 2025 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube