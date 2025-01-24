A look inside FOX 17 Pay it Forward Gala: Honoring 2024's Persons of the Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 14 years, Pay it Forward has been a critical part of who we are at FOX 17. Each month, FOX 17 highlights someone who gives their all without asking for anything in return.

You'd be hard pressed to find a better representation of that than the people who attend the Pay it Forward Gala, where we honor our persons of the month to showcase the impact they've had.

Despite each of their own life achievements, they're still motivated by others in the room.

"There's a lot of love here and love for mankind and trying to help other people in this community," said Michael Bush, January's Person of the Month along with his wife, Marge.

The stories told here range from giving girls a chance to dance for free; a heart transplant recipient providing a "a home away from home" for families of loved ones going through the same process; to a veteran giving other veterans a peaceful place to connect with their own families and other veterans.

"It gives me hope to keep going, and it motivates me that I'm doing something powerful," said Katrina Winston, who created K. Elite Dance Academy. "I'm in a room with a lot of amazing people that's doing the same thing to make our community better."

Tracy Gary and his wife, Holly, created a nonprofit called the Transplant House of West Michigan. Tracy said, "[It's] very heart touching. Everybody here just goes above and beyond."

"None of us can do [this] without our family and our friends there to support the community. Support is huge," said Scott Swinehart, who created Patriot Farm. "And like our guest speaker said, just take that one step. Pay it forward, do one act of kindness and, you know, makes your community better."

The day culminated with the person — or in this case, persons — of the year, Michael and Marge Bush, who still remarked on the giving nature of the room around them.

"They're so happy to help one another," said Michael. "They're just enjoying their life that the Lord gave them. And that's what's so important about being here. We're here to what we can for mankind."

Inspired by their own son Brian, who died after a battle with brain cancer, the family has raised more than $1 million to fund research and treatments at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"So we have a million dollars and it started from one penny," said their daughter, Aaran. "Now we got $5,000 going into this year."

The Bushes say they'll use the $5,000 reward money, courtesy of Lake Michigan Credit Union, to continue paying it forward in memory of Brian.

"[I] just hope that they can get this money and help them with a new discovery," Marge added.

