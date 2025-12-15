Pay it Forward Veteran Spotlight: Jerry Doran

MONTAGUE, Mich. — A Vietnam veteran's decades of service to his community earned him special recognition during Montague High School's annual Wildcat Salute to Veterans ceremony back in September.

Jerry Doran, a longtime member of the White Lake VFW in Montague and former commander, was honored with a Purple Heart award during the pre-game ceremony before the Ludington-Montague football matchup. The event, now in its third year, recognizes veterans and first responders for their dedication to country and community.

Jacquie Wood, the Wildcat Salute coordinator, organized the ceremony with a clear mission in mind.

"I just want a connection. I want [students] to connect," Wood said.

Her goal focuses on bringing the community together while showing young athletes the sacrifices made by those being honored.

Doran, who is also a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, continues to serve despite health challenges from his military service.

"I got Agent Orange, and that's slowing me down," Doran said.

The recognition extended beyond the football field that evening. Doran received the Fox 17 Pay It Forward Spotlight Award for Veterans, acknowledging his continued dedication to honor guard duties even while enduring cancer treatment and surgeries.

Wood emphasized the importance of recognizing veterans like Doran.

"To see someone who went through what Jerry went through, it makes it real," Wood said.

The ceremony also included recognition from the state level, with Doran receiving honors on behalf of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"I'm very proud of this, and all the stuff that that announcer up there said, boy, it gave me a [big] head," Doran joked. "It's a good thing I'm outside, because I don't think I could fit through a doorway."

The next Spotlight Award will highlight a health care professional.

