Pay it Forward Spotlight: KCSO Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Brinks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jessica Brinks, a volunteer coordinator with the Victim Service Unit at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, has been named this month’s recipient of the Fox 17 Pay It Forward Spotlight Award.

Brinks is dedicated to serving victims of crime by providing emotional support and community resources in the aftermath of traumatic events. "Some of the days are very heavy. We work with a lot of trauma," she noted.

With a background as a law enforcement officer, Brinks understands the challenges faced by victims during their most vulnerable moments. "It's very personal. I feel compelled and called to do it, and I'm glad that I have the opportunity to do it here at Kent County Sheriff's Office," she said.

Her role extends beyond immediate support, as she recognizes the importance of being present for victims long after the initial incident. "Not just in the days and weeks after a crime is committed, but months, for long term," she emphasized. "Being a victim of a crime can be very overwhelming, and we're there to offer the resources so that the victim then becomes a survivor."

Brinks and her team provide assistance to families dealing with sudden, unexpected deaths, ensuring that no one experiences their grief alone. "Sometimes that's just sitting in the silence," she explained. "Their job is to ensure that no one has to grieve alone."

Sgt. Dustin Cook of the KCSO Community Policing Unit praised Brinks for her dedication, describing her as "humble" and someone who "pours her heart and soul" into her work. "Personally and professionally, couldn't think of anyone more deserving," Cook stated.

Brinks credits her commitment to the sheriff's office and her team for the opportunity to help those in need. "That's why I wanted to come and work here. I'm glad to be a part of it," she added.

The Fox 17 Pay It Forward Spotlight Award recognizes individuals who make giving back part of their life's work, with next month's focus set on honoring a veteran.

Nominations can be submitted under the Pay It Forward section here.

