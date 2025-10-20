Pay it Forward Spotlight: Tracy Collar

WYOMING, Mich. — Tracy Collar has spent 17 years ensuring patients receive comprehensive care that goes beyond their physical needs at UM Health-West in Wyoming.

While doctors and nurses are often seen on the front lines of hospital care, there's a dedicated team working from the beginning to make sure patient needs are met beyond their physical treatment. Collar, a medical social worker, is part of this essential team focused on caring for the whole person.

"We get to kind of really help people through some of the very challenging and difficult times in their lives," Collar said.

As a medical social worker, Collar ensures patients have both their physical and mental needs met before they leave the hospital. Her department plans from the beginning for a patient's discharge, learning about the support system around each person who comes through the hospital doors.

"The conversation that that opens up, and being able to share that with them and kind of learn more about them. It's my favorite part," Collar said.

Beyond her dedication to patients, Collar shows the same level of care to her colleagues, which led to her nomination and selection for FOX 17's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award for October.

The nomination highlighted how Collar consistently goes above and beyond for her patients, colleagues and providers. She picks up extra shifts, and besides her exceptional bedside manner, her work ethic is hard to come by.

"Wow, that's very humbling," Collar said upon learning of the recognition.

Emily D'Imperio, the social work clinical coordinator at UM Health West, praised Collar's contributions to the team.

"She makes me really proud to be a social worker," D'Imperio said. "She is so deserving of this. Everything that you said is very true. She's very humble in what she does, but she works so hard. She's so compassionate, caring. Her work ethic is unmatched, and she just cares a lot about what she does," D'Imperio said.

Collar remains humble about the recognition, acknowledging her team's support.

"I don't do what I do in a vacuum, and without the support of the team that we have here, none of that would be possible. But for somebody to say that just kind of leaves me speechless," Collar said.

