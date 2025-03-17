Pay it Forward Spotlight: Jon Jacobs and the Jaeger Foundation

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — An Ottawa County veteran and former first responder who has worked to overcome his own challenges, including cancer, is now paying it forward to others who have worn similar shoes.

Life after military service for Jon Jacobs, who served in the Navy Reserves and Marines, wasn't an easy road.

While in the fire academy in 2014, he was diagnosed with B Cell Leukemia. After three years of chemo, the road ahead wasn't clear.

"I realized I really needed some help," he said.

His challenges led him to a service dog. Jaeger has now been with Jon for several years and has been able to retire from service. Jon says Jaeger helped him heal.

"Jaeger was everything," he said. "Jaeger gave me the ability to take my focus off of everything around me and focus on just me and him. And in turn, that gave me the peace of mind and the security to be able to look within myself and ... ask some serious hard questions and heal some things."

For the last six years, Jon has worked to heal other veterans and first responders by placing service dogs with those in need through his non-profit, the Jaeger Foundation.

"For some of these people, it truly is a lifeline," Jon shared. "It's a step into an actual life that they can live."

Because, Jon says, some veterans may choose not to live, having a hard time seeing a path forward. It's a tragic reality in his world but he hopes the Jaeger Foundation is a call to action.

"I feel if the VA had more programs like this that focused on the holistic healing, we'd have less incidences of veterans making decisions that are permanent."

Jon has worked closely with his friend, fellow veteran, and first responder, Josh Vanopynen

"Being able to give back to my brothers and sisters that struggle on a daily basis, being somebody they can rely on, and somebody that can support them in their time of need, is important to me," Josh shared. "And I know it is to (Jon) as well."

That's why Josh nominated Jon for Fox 17's Pay it Forward Spotlight award for March.

"I've known him for almost 12 years now, and he's nothing short of always giving back to others and not taking any credit for anything," Josh added. "And I felt it was time he got recognized for what he does."

The Jaeger Foundation isn't Jon's only non-profit. He created West Michigan Watch Dog Initiative which helps in missing people searches, government agency oversight, and investigating human traffickers or sexual predators.

They'll both tell you, their efforts are not work, both being veterans and first responders on a mission of helping others struggling.

"This really isn't about me," Jon said. "It's about our communities and about our veterans."

They do need help keeping their non-profits going. If you'd like to learn how to get involved with either, or just want to help, here are links to their organizations.

The Jaeger Foundation

The West Michigan Watchdog Initiative

Next month's Spotlight will focus on a healthcare professional. If you know of a healthcare professional, veteran, or first responder, you can nominate them nominate them here.

