Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: Jeff Potter with Shields of Hope

ZEELAND, Mich. — This month, Jeff Potter is the recipient of the Spotlight Award, recognized for his dedication as a veteran and his role within Shields of Hope.

"Jeff's just the type of guy that goes above and beyond," said Chad Lynema. "Never says no, always willing to help. Jumps on and says, I'll do it," Lynema said.

Potter has helped build the charity focused on spreading hope, love, and encouragement to those affected by cancer in his community.

"We all have a servant's heart," Potter said.

Potter, alongside several others including Lynema, who is the president of the group, began Shields of Hope's philanthropic journey 11 years ago and has since raised more than $1 million for cancer patients and their families.

Over the years, the organization, comprised of first responders, has expanded its programs and fundraising activities, supported by numerous volunteers.

"It's just been a great experience, and it's a great opportunity to see how people in West Michigan really will show up for people that are in need," Potter said.

This summer, Shields of Hope will take 30 families affected by cancer to the Great Wolf Lodge for a complimentary getaway.

"It's like the guys in the fire service say, you know, if you don't, who will? So it's that sort of mentality," Potter explained.

As a testament to his commitment, Potter was nominated and selected for FOX 17's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award. His impact resonates with his family and the community.

"He's put so much time and effort into this program, and I get so much encouragement and everything from him all the time," said Jacob Potter, Jeff's son.

Lynema, who nominated Potter, described him as a "hometown hero" who consistently goes above and beyond without hesitation.

In response to the recognition, Potter humbly remarked, "Wow, that's really nice. I think hometown hero is a big stretch, but wow, that's really nice. I appreciate you saying that."

This weekend, Shields of Hope will host its 8th Annual Heroes Fore Heroes Charity Golf Outing.

