Pay it Forward Spotlight: Lt. Scott Witte

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Every time we bring you a Pay it Forward Spotlight Award story, there's one common denominator; they don't do it for the recognition.

Our first responder this month was no different.

From all the tools at his disposal, to the procedures and protocols in the field that have changed over his near thirty year career, there's a lot for Lieutenant Scott Witte to keep up with in his profession.

"It takes a lot of education," he explained. "We do continuing education. We do trainings every month."

Ask anyone at Spring Lake Fire Department, they'll say the same.

Lt. Pete Eliopulos has worked with Witte for 17 years. He's seen the sacrifice.

"The selflessness of the profession," he remarked. "I mean, willing to leave your family at a moment's notice."

The profession is a way of life for most. A paramedic since 1998, Witte has had a way of making a mark on those he meets and works with, even his wife.

"We met at the hospital years ago, she's an ER nurse," he said.

Witte and most firefighters will tell you the sacrifice is worth it to serve their community.

He shared, "Just to help people through tough times."

As much as he enjoys the work, it's the people he's worked with that keeps him coming back.

He added, "Working with the other paramedics and the EMTs on the ambulance, it's just a good group to be around."

They say the same about him.

"He sets the example for our department many times," said Chief John Stalzer, who characterized Witte with one word as "steady." "He's also very caring with, not just with our patients, but also with our staff and the other firefighters."

All of these reasons are why Lt. Scott Witte was nominated and selected as the Pay it Forward Spotlight Award winner for November.

A nomination from a former coworker said, "Scott continues to be an integral part of his community as a firefighter and leader in the community."

While he doesn't seek the recognition, and frankly wouldn't have agreed to an interview if we didn't tell him it was for something else, he hopes this can also shine a light on his line of work.

He concluded, "I think there's a lot of people that do the same thing that I do and that don't get recognized. So I think to bring a little bit of light to our profession is a good thing."

Next month's Spotlight Award will focus on veterans.

