Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: Jordan White and Hero Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Fox 17's Pay It Forward Spotlight series, we focus on individuals making a significant impact in three key fields—healthcare, first responders, and veterans. This month, we shine the spotlight on Jordan White, a first responder with experience in all these areas.

White, a Navy veteran and paramedic in Kent County for 13 years, founded Hero Services nearly five years ago. His mission aims to support veterans, first responders, and licensed healthcare professionals.

In his own words, Jordan explains, “Working in both of those environments, I just noticed how much in common the veteran and first responder community have together, even though they are significantly different, they’re also kind of the same type of mentality.” He emphasizes a shared ethos of giving back among these communities.

Despite this spirit of service, Jordan acknowledges that both groups often have unmet needs. Hero Services operates with two primary arms: the Hero Services Relief Fund, which provides monetary assistance, and a wellness program dedicated to mental health resources.

Recently, Hero Services hosted a major event called the Hero's Expo. Jordan describes it as “more of an appreciation day for the veterans and first responders, and also trying to get that network established amongst themselves with the various nonprofits and programs that are set up for them.”

For his work in giving back to the community, Jordan was nominated and selected as Fox 17's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award winner for May. He shared, “It makes me feel good that I'm actually making a difference. So, yeah, a little bit of a surprise.”

Jordan welcomes support through donations but emphasizes the primary goal of encouraging people to take advantage of the services offered by Hero Services.

