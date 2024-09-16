Pay it Forward Spotlight: Veteran Rick Kelly

OTSEGO, Mich. — Our Pay it Forward Spotlight Award for September shines a light on a local veteran who hasn't let time slow him down. He still works to recognize the sacrifice our military men and women have made for their country.

This month's award winner is Rick Kelly in Otsego.

Kelly is an Air Force veteran, who at 83-years-old, still gives back to his country and fellow vets.

We sat down with him outside VFW 3030 in Otsego.

"It was my honor to serve this country and if I wasn't 102-years-old, I'd go back in again," Kelly joked.

Some veterans may go decades without a community like Kelly has at his local VFW. We asked Kelly what it means to him.

Even after sixty years, it's clear the emotion sits just beneath the surface.

"What a place like this is, when you get out, the guys that you know that never made it, you will never forget," he shared.

Inside the walls of a VFW are some of the only people who know what that feeling is like.

The shared experience veterans have is what keeps him going.

Kelly leads his VFW's honor guard during funerals for local veterans who have died.

"The hardest thing for me to ever do is to present that flag," he explained the times he has presented the flag to family.

Despite the pain of every funeral, he has dedicated his time for more than three decades.

"When one of them passes, shame on us as living veterans if we don't give them the honors that they've earned," he added.

He doesn't do it for the recognition but people have noticed all the same.

"Not only does he do all the honor guard stuff," said a former colleague, Wytney Riley. "... he's just an all around great guy, heart of gold."

Riley, used to be Kelly's boss at an auto shop.

"He never told me no," she said. "He doesn't tell many people no."

When she saw Fox 17 had a Spotlight Award for veterans she said he came to mind and that Kelly would give the shirt off his back for anyone.

"There are many, many people around more deserving than I am," Kelly responded to finding out he was nominated and selected for the award. "I just go along with things for 100 years or so."

Kelly does hope this story will encourage the community to donate to your local VFW, saying they couldn't do their work without financial help.

Next month's Spotlight will focus on a healthcare professional.

If you know of a veteran, a healthcare professional, or a first responder who should have a spotlight on them, let us know by nominating them here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube