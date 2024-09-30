How a farm is restoring the connection between veterans and their families

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A Newaygo man has put a unique spin on his organization for fellow veterans. He not only offers the program for those who served but also their family.

Nestled among 60 acres of trees along the Muskegon River in Newaygo County is Swinehart's passion project, Patriot Farm.

Born from spending time here with his other veteran buddies, he wanted to offer this beyond his circle of friends.

Let's be clear here though, there's no shortage of community programs for veterans to get together. They'll tell you the shared experience of service is never fully understood by someone who hasn't served.

"It's easier talking to non family sometimes," Swinehart shared emotionally. "Lots of deployments, lots of time away from family, and often times you come back a different person. Yeah, takes a lot to try and overcome it."

Swinehart created Patriot Farm to connect veterans and strengthen one other important connection, their family.

"If they can find a way to connect with their family, when I wasn't able to for whatever reason," Swinehart added.

Special events coordinator for Patriot Farm, Laura Lamoreaux, knows Swinehart's story personally.

"He doesn't want families missing out, because he knows what the family goes through,"I was growing up when Scott, my brother, was deployed."

Laura wishes there was something like this for her family, especially considering now that her son is a marine veteran.

"It's a super fun, safe, child friendly, free place where families can come," Lamoreaux listed off what the land has to offer. "Veterans can sit on the bench and eat food the whole afternoon, or drink coffee or talk to each other, or collect SAP buckets."

In the spring, Patriot Farm has a sugar shack structure that houses everything needed to turn tree sap into syrup. The venue touts itself as a quiet place to reflect, relax, and reconnect, through a chat on a bench or making syrup.

"I said, you've got something that nobody else has, and that's what's needed," Christopher Priest shared what he told Swinehart when creating the non-profit project. "There should be more programs like this that include the family."

Swinehart is happy to answer the question of how much it costs.

"We have a lot of people ask, well, what does it cost? Nothing," he explained.

Patriot Farm has an event on October 12 for a fall colors tour both on the property and the river, complete with hayrides and food.

Swinehart hopes to eventually expand to lodging.

As the person of the month, Swinehart will receive $550, courtesy of Lake Michigan Credit Union.

