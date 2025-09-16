Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: Mike O'Neill

ZEELAND, Mich. — A Zeeland veteran who has dedicated his life to honoring fallen service members and supporting his fellow veterans has been recognized as this month's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award winner.

Mike O'Neill, post adjutant for Zeeland American Legion Post 33, has participated in more than 200 military funerals as a member of the Zeeland Honor Guard.

"I always get a lump in my throat when the taps play," O'Neill said. "I'm grateful that I have the ability to stand there and honor them and what they did and their sacrifice and what they were able to do for us."

The Marine veteran, who served in the early 1990s, continues giving back both in his free time and while at work at MillerKnoll.

O'Neill has helped lead the veterans group at MillerKnoll, collecting and delivering more than $80,000 in gifts and donations for the Grand Rapids Veterans Home over the years. The group has even painted a disabled veteran's house.

"I'm happy that I work for a company that allows me to volunteer and give back to the community, and they support those activities," O'Neill said.

His dedication to service feeds his passion for helping others.

"It feeds part of my soul, and I really enjoy the ability that I have to be able to continue to serve and help them," O'Neill said.

MillerKnoll recognized O'Neill's contributions, with a spokesperson saying:

Mickey has been a driving force for veterans at MillerKnoll for many years. From helping launch our Veterans Business Resource Group to organizing care packages, community service projects, and events that honor those who have served, Mickey leads by putting people first. His impact has been felt across our organization and in the community, and this award is a wonderful recognition of the difference he’s made. Thank you, Mickey for your hard work and advocacy at MillerKnoll.”

O'Neill was nominated by his son, Tyler, who said his father pays it forward to the community to make sure all veterans are heard.

"Yeah, it has a big part in my heart right now that he feels that way," O'Neill said. "It means a lot. He shared with me how proud he is of me and all of the things that I've been able to do over the years."

