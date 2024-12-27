'I love it': 96-year-old woman one of original volunteers at North Kent Connect

ROCKFORD, Mich — This December, Alyce Hole is celebrating her 96th birthday, and more than 50 years of volunteering with North Kent Connect.

Hole is "one of the originals" from when the pantry first started.

The great-grandmother volunteers every Wednesday, offering clients a smile and much-needed support in their toughest times.

"She really helps out wherever, wherever we need her, and that she's able to," said Adrienne Goodstal, North Kent Connect Executive Director. "There's actually pantry clients that come on Wednesday because they know that Alyce is here, and she just loves on them, and, you know, just makes them feel special."

Hole said she was inspired to pay it forward after receiving a special childhood gift.

"Santa Claus girls brought a gift, and I was the youngest of four girls, so it was so appreciated," Hole recalled. "Over the years, that kept the back of my mind that people were good, and I wanted to be a part of that part of life."

After raising three kids, Hole found her chance to give back through her church.

"Way back when they started the pantry in Rockford, my church, Bostwick Lake Congregational, was very involved," Hole told FOX 17 News, "I had free time, so I started volunteering one day a month, and it just grew over the years... I love every minute of it."

Hole still drives herself to each volunteer shift.

She intends to continue at North Kent Connect as long as she's able.

If there's one thing she's learned at her age, it's that helping others is good for one's health.

"If you are okay with life, you need to give and not just take," Hole said. "I guess that's all I can think of that I really need to say about that."

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Hole receives a $550 prize.

