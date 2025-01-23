Watch Now
Photos from the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Gala

CR5_0139.jpg Michael and Marge Bush pose with the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Person of the Year award.Photo by: WXMI CR5_9999.jpg The scene of the Pay It Forward Gala at the Watermark Country Club in Cascade Township.Photo by: WXMI CR5_0077.jpg Janice Allen meets with Michael and Marge Bush ahead of the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_9992.jpg Josh Berry talks with guests ahead of the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_0027.jpg Julie Leonard, President & CEO of Lake Michigan Credit Union speaks at the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_0038.jpg Kim Krause, General Manager and Vice President of FOX 17 speaks at the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_0118.jpg Michael and Marge Bush react to being named the FOX 17 Pay it Forward Persons of the Year for 2024.Photo by: WXMI CR5_0117.jpg Michael and Marge Bush stand after being named the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Persons of the Year for 2024.Photo by: WXMI CR5_0168.jpg Michael Bush leads the room in a gesture adopted in honor of his late son Brian.Photo by: WXMI CR5_0172.jpg Michael Bush speaks at the the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_0170.jpg The crowd follows Michael Smith during the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_0143.jpg Michael Smith speaks at the FOX 17 Pay it Forward Gala after he and his wife, Marge, were named the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Persons of the Year.Photo by: WXMI CR5_0030.JPG Michael and Marge Bush pose with the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Person of the Year award at the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_0032.JPG Michael and Marge Bush pose with the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Person of the Year award at the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI CR5_9996.JPG FOX 17's Jance Allen, Samantha Mesa, and Josh Berry pose for a photo at the FOX 17 Pay it Forward GalaPhoto by: WXMI

